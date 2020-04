epa06780120 A glass of Parohac beer stands on a table in the restaurant of the Parohac brewery at Lucni bouda, located at 1,410 MAMSL, in Krkonose Mountains (Giant Mountains) near Pec pod Snezkou, Czech Republic, 01 June 2018 (issued on 02 June 2018). The Parohac brewery is one of six local breweries that are connected along 35 kilometres by the Krkonose Beer Path. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET