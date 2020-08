epa08587404 Lebanese women look at the Qatari medical aid is seen outside of the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center (Al-Roum hospital) at Ashrafieh area in Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 135 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in the blast believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. The explosion and its shockwave on 04 August 2020 devastated the port area and parts of the city. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH