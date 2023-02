Large sections of debris from the shot-down suspected Chinese surveillance have been recovered by the U.S. Navy off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command are seen hauling parts of the wreckage into a boat in these newly-released photos. It comes after the balloon was shot out of the sky on Saturday (February 4), after it was tracked down over U.S. waters. Sailors retrieving the debris on Sunday were part of the Navy's specialist explosives team. The debris will now be examined to see whether it was indeed spy equipment. Divers were also working to locate parts of the balloons sunken payload, which is estimated to be about the size of three buses. The Chinese Foreign Ministry claim the balloon was a civilian airship used for weather research, and that it had blown off course. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China regrets the balloons entry into U.S. airspace due to westerly winds and limited self-steering capability. 08 Feb 2023,Image: 754909563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in photos released on February 7, 2023