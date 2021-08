epa09371725 A person receives a rapid COVID-19 test at a mobile testing van in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 27 July 2021. Many parts of the United States are experiencing a rise in the number of the coronavirus cases as a result of the more contagious delta variant of the virus and it is expected that the US? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon recommend that people who are vaccinated should wear masks in certain situations when inside. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE