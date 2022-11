În trei ani, jumătate din populația lumii va locui în zone fără apă suficientă. Câtă apă consumă românii

epa10105314 A part of an old Rhine arm with low water level at the Rhine river in Ketsch near Mannheim, Germany, 04 August 2022. The river level in Speyer has currently dropped to 211 centimetres. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects the heat wave to peak in the coming days, with temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius predicted in large parts of Germany. In the southwestern part of the country even the 40 degrees Celsius mark is expected to be exceeded locally. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK