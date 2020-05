BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2020 A researcher of Stermirna Therapeutics Co., Ltd. shows the experiment to develop an mRNA vaccine targeting the novel coronavirus in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 29, 2020. Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University and Stermirna Therapeutics Co., Ltd. have launched a program to develop an mRNA vaccine targeting the novel coronavirus. Developers say manufacturing the vaccine samples will need no more than 40 days. (Credit Image: © Ding Ting/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)