People deal with the water clogging in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae at Dadar TT circle on May 17, 2021 in Mumbai, India. The cyclonic storm Tauktae formed over the Arabian Sea, which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning, caused gusty winds and heavy rains in Mumbai. Strong winds with speed upto 90-100 km/hr were recorded across Mumbai and north Konkan.. Several incidents of uprooted trees and collapsed buildings were reported from the city. Thousands of people were evacuated from the coastal region as a precautionary measure. Raigad district is on red alert while Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are on orange alert. Cyclone Tauktae Batters Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 17 May 2021,Image: 611241736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia