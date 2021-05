epa09184678 An employee of Al-Muzamil Welfare Trust Yateem Khana (an orphanage) sprays disinfectant to a vehicle during a lockdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 May 2021. At least 30 more people died of COVID-19 since 07 May in Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. The government has placed lockdown till 10 May 2021 in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar and Jammu. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN