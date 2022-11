Romania's President Klaus Iohannis speaks during a common statement that concluded his official meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, at Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, 12 April 2022. De Croo is on a two days official visit to Romania. EPA-EFE/,Image: 682340881, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia