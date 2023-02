INTERVIU. Cum se reconstruiește o țară după un cutremur precum cel din Turcia

Bulldozers clear rubble from destroyed buildings on February 17, 2023 in Gaziantep, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of February 6, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and has killed more than 45,000 people. Photo by Hakan Akgün/Demiroren Visual Media/ABACAPRESS.COM