epa08353143 Medical workers assist a coronavirus patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid, Spain, 09 April 2020. Spain faces the 26th consecutive day of mandatory home confinement in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN