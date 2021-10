epa09503878 Cars are seen in flooded streets after Tropical Storm Shaheen hits the capital Muscat in Oman, 03 October 2021. Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman's capital of Muscat on 03 October with wind speeds of up to 116 kilometers per hour and it is expected to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone, the authority said. A child died due to flooding and another person was missing. EPA-EFE/HAMID ALQASIMI