Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speech at their arrival in Rafah, Egypt at the border with the Gaza Strip on Friday 24 November 2023, for a visit of both Belgian and Spanish Prime Ministers (incoming and outgoing presidency of Europe). The two heads of government have visited Israel and Palestine yesterday, to hold talks with political leaders on the war in Gaza. In Egypt, Sanchez and De Croo will meet the Egyptian president and visit the border crossing to the Gaza strip in Rafah / Profimedia Images