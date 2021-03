epa09065206 A health personnel of the Police prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, at the hub number 1 of the COVID vaccination center set up at the Pietro Ilardi Police Station in Genoa, Italy, 10 March 2021. Italian Police officers are vaccinated against covid-19 by the health personnel of the Police in Genoa. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has pledged that everyone in Italy who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so by the end of the summer. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO