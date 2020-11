View this post on Instagram

I lived it all, every second, every minute, even from apart! ? Sooo happy and sooo proud of these two guys!!! Wish I were there to hug you tight, CHAMPS!!! ??????? ??? @dianacrisan3 #rallychamps #rallylife #rallyteam #tothelimit #fullspeedahead #happinessatitsfinest #myno1 #theytakeitall