epa08700631 Japanese tourists walk in Gion area of Kyoto, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations, 27 September 2020. Kyoto's residents often complain of foreign tourists harassing geisha or maiko girls with their cameras and acting out on their streets, disrupting the life of otherwise an orderly town. Overtourism has been Kyoto's main problem for the past several years until the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic virtually wiped out the foreign visitors from the city streets, a condition preferred by many locals who enjoy the peace in their city. As the country's tourism industry struggles to recover from the pandemic and the local tourism businesses continue to suffer, the people of Kyoto is torn between overtourism and 'undertourism'. World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on 27 September. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA