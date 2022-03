epa09546868 Polish Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) rulling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski attends a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, 26 October 2021. Poland plans to increase the size of its armed forces to 250,000 through a new national defence act that was unveiled on 26 October. The 'defence of the fatherland act,' which was presented at a press conference hosted by Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski aims to double the size of the nation's armed forces. According to NATO, Poland currently has 99,000 people under arms in the army, navy and air force. EPA-EFE/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK POLAND OUT