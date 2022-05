The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, travelled to war torn Ukraine where she met with Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska at a school in Uzhhorod. The First Ladies hugged and met students and staff at the school. The school has converted to a temporary shelter for families fleeing the war zone. Ms. Zelenska then went on to visit hospitals.,Image: 689758928, License: Royalty-free, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia