KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 23: Soldiers of Turkish Task Force in Afghanistan are on duty in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport to work on evacuation process of people, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 23, 2021. The soldiers are also working on the coordination of the evacuation in a headquarters building named "Ankara". Aykut Karadag / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM