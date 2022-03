epa09844763 Stella Moris (2R), with her mother (R), Gabriel Assange (L) and John Shipton (2L), the half brother and father of Julian Assange, celebrates her wedding to Julian Assange outside HMP Belmarsh in London, Britain, 23 March 2022. British designer Vivienne Westwood designed Ms Moris's wedding dress and a kilt for Assange, whose parents are of Scottish extraction. The couple have two sons. The guests will have to leave immediately after the event, even though it is being held during normal visiting hours. EPA-EFE/DAVID CLIFF