epa09814453 U.S. vice president Kamala Harris attends a press conference after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 10 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression on Ukraine. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT