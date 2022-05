epa09929401 Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responds to questions from members of the news media after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Jean-Pierre would replace her when Psaki steps down from the position, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 May 2022. When Psaki leaves the position next week, Karine Jean-Pierre will become the first black woman to be press secretary. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS