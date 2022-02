epa09607512 A KLM plane is seen at gate E19 after arriving from Johannesburg, at Pier E at Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands, 27 November 2021. Schiphol Airport authorities said the airport is not taking additional measures after 61 passengers who arrived on two flights from South Africa a day earlier were tested positive for coronavirus. Two planes arrived from Johannesburg and Cape Town just as the Dutch government along other countries banned all travels from and to South Africa due to concerns over of a newly detected and highly mutated Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.529. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL