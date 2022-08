Lacul Brenets din Elveția a secat complet. Bărcile stau într-o poieniță!

epa10125440 Stranded boats are trapped in mud covered with greenery on the dried out shore of the Lac des Brenets 'or Lac de Chaillexon' part of the Doubs river, a natural border beetwen eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, in Switzerland, 17 August 2022. Europe battles water shortages as severe drought sweeps the continent. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON