These images show a secret visit made by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the frontlines in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022. The visit was kept under wraps until Zelensky had left the city, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting of Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion in the past few months. While visiting troops, Zelenskyy honoured the soldiers with medals. In a statement, he said: 'Bakhmut Fortress. Our people. Unconquered by the enemy. Who with their bravery prove that we will endure and will not give up what’s ours. 'Ukraine is proud of you. I am proud of you! Thank you for the courage, resilience and strength shown in repelling the enemy attacks.' He told troops: 'The East is holding out because Bakhmut is fighting. This is the fortress of our morale. In fierce battles and at the cost of many lives, freedom is being defended here for all of us. 'Bakhmut defenders deserve our maximum support and our highest gratitude. That's why I am with them today. They are superhumans. They are our strength and our heroes.' Editorial Use Only. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency via ABACAPRESS.COM