Autoritățile elene au ordonat evacuarea stațiunii din Marea Egee, în timp ce incendiul se apropia periculos, propagat de vânturile puternice.

Lesbos wildfire destroys homes and forces evacuations from tourist resorts: A wildfire in a popular resort on the Greek island of Lesbos is destroying homes and forcing evacuations of tourists and residents. Firefighters deployed seven planes and a helicopter to fight the pic.twitter.com/tJ7GkGBTjs