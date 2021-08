epa09387957 People cool off using a water spray device during a heatwave, in Athens, Greece, 02 August 2021. The long and blisteringly hot heatwave in Greece is expected to peak in the current week, as hot air masses moving up from Africa send temperatures soaring. Maximum temperatures will reach 43-45C on average and rise as high as 46-47C in some localities, while the risk of fires is exceptionally high. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU