epa10072227 Rescuers work among the rubble of a building the day after a Russian missile strike in downtown Vinnytsia, Ukraine, 15 July 2022. At least 23 people were killed and over 70 were injured on 14 July following a missile strike on Vinnytsia, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed. As of 15 July, 18 people were still missing. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY