A view of damaged residential buildings on the first anniversary of the retreat of Russian forces from Kyiv region, in Borodyanka, Ukraine 2 April 2023. Borodyanka is one of the most affected town in Kyiv region during the war. The First Anniversary Of Borodyanka Liberation From Russian Troops, Amid Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine - 02 Apr 2023,Image: 766818412, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no