epa10153994 Passengers wait in front of a check-in counters to rebook their flights during a Lufthansa pilots strike, at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 02 September 2022. The pilots of Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo called for a 24-hour strike on 02 September after failed pay talks with the company. Lufthansa announced on 01 September that around 800 flights would be canceled, affecting more than 130,000 passengers. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK