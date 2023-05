Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in the Grand Kremlin Palace. From left to right: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich during the meeting. 25.05.2023 Russia, Moscow,Image: 779137737, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights Except Russian Federation, Switzerland and Liechtenstein ***, Model Release: no