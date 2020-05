epa08088794 A police officer keeps watch as Serbian Orthodox Church priests and nuns in Montenegro take part in a protest rally in Podgorica, Montenegro, 24 December 2019. The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro is protesting against a controversial new law on religion, which the church has called a plot to rob it of its property. Montenegro's government proposed a new bill on religion requiring all religious communities, including Catholic and Orthodox churches, to register their immovable assets as state property. The law also states that religious communities can only retain their assets if they can produce evidence of the right to ownership, triggering allegations from the Serbian Church that the government plans to dispute its holdings. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC