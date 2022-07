04 July 2022, Italy, Passo Fedaia: View of the broken glacier on Mount Marmolata from Passo Fedaia in the Dolomites in South Tyrol. After the momentous glacier collapse in northern Italy, the German Foreign Office assumes that Germans are involved in the accident. On Sunday, 03.07.2022 ice, snow and rocks broke off on the mountain Marmolata and buried several climbers. Photo: Manuel Schwarz/dpa,Image: 704918449, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT No data!, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia