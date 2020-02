epa08237298 Ambulances and health workers are seen outside the Padua's hospital, northern Italy, 22 February 2020. A woman of Milan's Lombardy region has died after being infected with the coronavirus, becoming the second death following that of a 78-year-old man who died on 21 February. The new wave of cases in Italy's northern regions have triggered shut-downs of shops, offices and community centers. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA