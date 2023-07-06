În afara pedepsei cu privarea de libertate pentru evaziune fiscală, fostul preşedinte al Salvadorului a primit şi o amendă în valoare de 200.000 de dolari.

Fostul jurnalist şi preşedinte în vârstă de 63 de ani trăieşte în Nicaragua, unde a obţinut cetăţenia şi azil politic şi care nu are tratat de extrădare cu El Salvador.

Decizia de miercuri a tribunalului vine după doar o lună de la condamnarea lui Funes, în lipsă, la alţi 14 ani de închisoare într-un proces separat, în care era acuzat că a negociat cu bandele din Salvador, acordându-le diverse beneficii în vederea reducerii criminalităţii.

De asemenea, în acest proces, fostul ministru al justiţiei David Munguia Payes a fost condamnat la 18 ani.

