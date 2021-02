Metroul din New York folosește vocile unor vedete pentru a îndemna călătorii să respecte măsurile anti-COVID

epa08982587 People wear face masks at the Columbus Circle Subway Station in New York, New York, USA, 02 February 2021. The US Center for Disease Control has issued an order that requires face masks to be worn by all travelers while on public transportation (which includes all passengers and all personnel operating conveyances). People must wear masks that completely cover both the mouth and nose while awaiting, boarding, disembarking, or traveling on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares as they are traveling into, within, or out of the United States and U.S. territories. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley