epa10098984 US military belonging to the US land forces from 101st American Airborne Division, backed by an APC, in action during a demonstrative exercise that was held at Mihail Kogalniceanu NATO air-base near Constanta city, at the Black Sea Border, in Romania, 30 July 2022. Forces and means belonging to the 2nd Combat Team Brigade within the 101st American Airborne Division, deployed in Romania following the decisions of the Madrid Summit, performed a drill alongside soldiers of the 9th Marasesti Mechanized Brigade inside the 57th Air Base. Approximately 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne have been deployed to various locations across Europe, from which 2,400 are located in Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT