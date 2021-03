epa09048146 (FILE) Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter speaks during a press conference to announce the government's childcare package for the coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 02 April 2020 (reissued 03 March 2021). Porter has 03 March 2021 identified himself as the cabinet minister at the centre of a rape accusation, an allegation he strongly denies. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT