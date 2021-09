epa09456511 Police and forensics officers investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire at a COVID-19 center in Tetovo, Republic of North Macedonia, 08 September 2021. According by Macedonian health minister Venko Filipce, at least 10 people died in a fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in Tetovo. 'At the moment, 10 people are confirmed to have died, but that number could rise,' Minister Filipce wrote, expressing his 'profound condolences' to the victims' families. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski