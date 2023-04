KYIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 1, 2023 - Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Pavlo (Petro Lebid) is pictured during a court hearing set to rule out the restrictive measure at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The hearing was postponed as the former governor of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra felt bad. The Security Service of Ukraine claims that it has collected a well-founded evidence base regarding the involvement of Metropolitan Pavlo in inciting religious enmity, justifying and denying the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.//UKRINFORMAGENCY_UKRINFORM1104/Credit:Pavlo_Bagmut/SIPA/2304011842,Image: 766566352, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no