Miza alegerilor cruciale din Republica Moldova: „Situația e urgentă și catastrofală”. Interviu cu fostul ministru de externe de la Chișinău Nicu Popescu

6426502 24.12.2020 Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu, right, and former Moldovan president Igor Dodon wearing protective face masks pose after Maia Sandu's swearing-in ceremony at a joint session of Moldova's Parliament and Constitutional Court at the Palace of the Republic, in Chisinau, Moldova. In November, Sandu won the presidential election in Moldova in the second round with 57.75 percent of the vote, ahead of incumbent head of state Igor Dodon, who secured 42.25 percent. Miroslav Rotari / Sputnik