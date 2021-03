epa09070822 Five year old Brittany Siguenza watches as her mother receives a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic for teachers and school administrators at the Rumney March Academy, in Revere, Massachusetts, USA, 12 March 2021. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker set aside four days for school personnel to be vaccinated after earlier being criticized for wanting schools to resume in person learning before all teachers were vaccinated. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER