Officers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service gather by the entrance to the penal colony №1 in the settlement of Novoye Grishino outside the town of Dmitrov in Moscow region on January 30, 2020. Russia's prison service said on January 30, 2020 that Naama Issachar, a US-Israeli woman jailed for drug trafficking, has been freed from prison after President Vladimir Putin pardoned her.,Image: 495556277, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no