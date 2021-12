epa08422371 People wait in line to collect food items at a makeshift food distribution centre organized by BUA Foundation along a road in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, 14 May 2020. During the last week, lockdowns are eased in Lagos as numbers of infections continue to rise for the coronavirus SARS-COV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE