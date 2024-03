Nikki Haley has decided to end her campaign in the Republican primary, several US media announced on Wednesday 6 March, the day after "Super Tuesday", which saw Donald Trump win by a wide margin - FILE - Candidate fort U.S. President Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM). Profimedia Images