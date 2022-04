epa09781714 (FILE) - The 4th block of Chernobyl Nuclear power plant under the new Safe Confinement covering in Chernobyl, Ukraine, 15 April 2021 (Reissued 24 February 2022). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on 24 February that Russian forces are attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK