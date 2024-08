GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 09: Palestinians start to migrate towards Al-Nasr Street in the northwest of Gaza City after the Israeli army announced that Palestinians living in the Daraj neighbourhood to evacuate their homes in Gaza City, Gaza on July 09, 2024. Dawoud Abo Alkas / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 888560257, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no