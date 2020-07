July 21, 2020, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: A group of tourists with shopping bags at the commercial Portaferissa street during the coronavirus pandemic..Due to the scale of outbreaks of Covid 19 that Barcelona and its metropolitan area suffer, new restrictions on access to stores have been decreed. The low commercial activity makes some commercial discounts reach up to 70% (Credit Image: © Paco Freire/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)