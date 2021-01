epa08956664 Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 January 2021. Biden in his first full day in office plans to issue a sweeping set of executive orders to tackle the raging Covid-19 pandemic to rapidly reverse or refashion many of his predecessor's most heavily criticized policies. EPA-EFE/Al Drago / POOL