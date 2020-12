Noul centru UE pentru siguranță cibernetică, ales să fie în București. Fondurile uriașe pe care le va gestiona agenția

epa03571793 (L-R) European Commissioner in charge of the Digital Agenda, Neelie Kroes, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Catherine Ashton and EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Cecilia Malmstroem address a joint news conference on Cyber security strategy at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 07 February 2013. The European Commission, together with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has published a cybersecurity strategy alongside a Commission proposed directive on network and information security (NIS). The cybersecurity strategy represents the EU's comprehensive vision on how best to prevent and respond to cyber disruptions and attacks. EPA/THIERRY ROGE